Take part in another year of Willow's Family Fun Run at Hatfield House

Willow 10K will be hosting a Family Fun Run to raise money and create unforgettable memories for seriously ill young adults between the ages of 16 and 40.

The Family Fun Run is in addition to the traditional 10K and 5K which raises funds for Hertfordshire-based charity Willow.

Since 2009 the Willow 10K has been a hit with people of all ages, raising more than £425,000 to support ill young adults across the UK.

Runners, joggers, and walkers will be able to sign up for the event which will take place at Hatfield House for as little as £7.50. The run will take place on Sunday October 9 at 10am.

The event features an energetic warm-up, entertainment along the course, food and games stalls in the Runners Village, and sports massages will be available to ease any aches and pains before or after participants make their way around Hatfield House.

All 10K and 5K entrants will be timed and receive a Willow medal and a finishers t-shirt. Prizes will also be given out for the best fancy dress in the Family Fun Run and all entrants will receive a medal at the finish line prior to being given a sweet treat when heading into the Runners Village.

The event is open to seasoned runners, gentle joggers, beginners or walks. The Willow 10K offers a unique opportunity to see hidden parts of the picturesque Hatfield House estate that is not usually open to the public.

This year, the Runners Village will include children’s activities, food and drink, face painting and lots more for spectators and supporters to enjoy.

Willow Life Presidents Bob and Megs Wilson said: “We look forward to the Willow 10K every year. It’s been an honour over the years to meet the inspirational participants, particularly those that have overcome serious illness or have lost a loved one, who take part to help support Willow.

“Every penny raised in sponsorship will help Willow to continue working with seriously ill young adults. Whichever route you sign up for, you'll be supporting Willow and with every step you'll be putting smiles on the faces of those who need them most.

"Willow is incredibly grateful to its sponsors, Simmons Bakers and Wrights, for once again supporting the Willow 10k and making it such a fantastic event."

To sign up, visit Willow 10K.