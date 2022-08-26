Raise money and enjoy Prostate Cancer Funday in Hatfield

Prostate Cancer Funday event will be held at Hatfield Social Club on Saturday October 15 from 1pm to 4pm - Credit: Kerry Caswell

A Prostate Cancer Funday promises plenty of family entertainment while raising money for a good cause.

Organised by Kerry Caswell, the Prostate Cancer Funday event will be held at Hatfield Social Club on Saturday October 15 from 1pm to 4pm.

For the last five years, Kerry has held these Fundays for a very personal reason, to raise awareness of prostate cancer after her grandfather lost his fight against the disease.

After hosting these events on her own for so many years, Kerry will be organising her last one this year, and having a well earned rest.

On the day, you can expect a big raffle with some fantastic prizes up for grabs, a DJ, a face painter, soft play big tombola, lots of stalls and a bouncy castle.

There will also be posters and cards with information about prostate cancer, for men to read and gain knowledge on the issue and to understand what kind of help is out there for them.

Kerry said: “Men’s health is not spoken about as much as women’s issues are. I started this charity because my grandad was diagnosed with it for the last 10 years and it took his life two years ago. Now a very close family friend of mine was diagnosed during lockdown and he has been going back and forth with tests and there have been a lot of delays and struggles.

“So, I am trying to raise as much awareness as possible to let men know there are other solutions out there.”

All funds donated to the JustGiving page goes directly to Prostate Cancer UK, where Kerry says you can find all kinds of support without having to go through the appointment route.

Some of the services they provide are one-to-one support, emotional support, diet and exercise support and so much more.

“The word cancer is not a fun word but having the Funday for families and children means they can enjoy themselves and not worry. They can be free for one day while also raising money for the charity.

To donate to Prostate Cancer UK, go to: https://tinyurl.com/mww5rt2r