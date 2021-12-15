Demand at Hatfield's walk-in clinic shows appetite for vaccines

“We’re delighted to have had such a good turnout from the community at the Hatfield clinics so far." - Credit: Google Maps

People have been flocking to the pop-up vaccination clinic in Hatfield town centre over the last few weeks.

With the continued effort to protect people from COVID-19 and the latest announcements to accelerate the vaccine programme in light of the Omicron variant, there have been large turnouts to the recent pop-up clinic held at the Queensway Medical Centre.

The clinics held since the end of November have seen a growing number of attendees week by week, with the latest sessions providing more than 750 first, second and booster jabs.

The demand from all age groups has continued to grow each week with more expected at future clinics as residents come forward to help save lives and protect the NHS.

Cath Slater, Deputy Director of Nursing at Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust who are running the clinics said: “We’re delighted to have had such a good turnout from the community at the Hatfield clinics so far. It’s vital people get their vaccines to protect themselves and their loved ones this winter.

Anyone aged 16 and over can attend the clinic for 1st and 2nd jabs without needing to book an appointment.

People over the age of 18 can now also attend for the booster vaccine, as long as it has been three months since their second dose.

Walk-ins are very popular. Be prepared to queue and wrap up warm.

Further information and dates for future walk-in clinics can be found at www.covid.healthierfuture.org.uk/events/vaccination-walk-in-clinic-times