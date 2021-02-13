Why did Potters Bar not get its own vaccination centre?

Published: 9:00 AM February 13, 2021

Potters Bar residents are currently directed to Borehamwood for their vaccines, which is less than 10 miles away and has been selected as the GP-led vaccination centre for the whole of Hertsmere.

Allum Hall was chosen because it could safely accommodate patients while maintaining social distancing, vaccine storage and easy access, according to Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group.

GPs across Hertsmere are involved in providing this service and when patients are contacted by their GP practice to book a vaccination their appointments for the first and second dose will be at the Allum Hall site.

As well as being contacted by their GP, eligible patients are also receiving letters from the NHS inviting them to make an appointment through the NHS national booking system. This gives patients the option of booking their vaccination at one of a number of sites within a 30 to 45 minute drive of their home address.

Other sites available for Potter Bar residents include the Barnet area as well as Medmart Pharmacy in Borehamwood and Roche Pharmaceuticals Vaccination Centre in Welwyn Garden City.

Patients are contacted to book their vaccination in priority order according to their age and vulnerability strictly in line with national guidelines. So far patients being vaccinated at Allum Hall and other centres have been people aged 70 and over as well as patients under 70 who have been shielding because they have a serious health condition.

Allum Hall has also been a base for taking vaccinations out to care homes and housebound patients.

Anyone who has been invited to receive their COVID-19 vaccination but is unable to make their own transport arrangements to get to a vaccination centre can get help through a service that has been put in place by the East of England Ambulance Service, Hertfordshire County Council and local NHS clinical commissioning groups.

People can call 0300 790 6254 Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm to ask for support to get to their appointment.

Just been to the vaccination centre at Borehamwood and had my first Astra Zeneca vaccine and feeling great. The way they are handling it is great. Thanks to the doctors and nurses there and the staff who are doing a great job. pic.twitter.com/zLhyY1F3mN — Tony Blackburn (@tonyblackburn) January 22, 2021

However, people should only call this number if they have an invitation, date and time for their vaccination.

For more information go to nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirusvaccination/coronavirus-vaccine.