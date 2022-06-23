Potters Bar care team wins innovation accolade at annual awards ceremony

Winners of the Most Innovative Residential Care Team award was the wellbeing team at Cuffley Manor in Potters Bar. - Credit: DANNY LOO

A Potters Bar care team has been recognised for their innovative work with residents in annual county awards.

The Hertfordshire Care Awards celebrate and reward the successes of care providers within the county and showcase outstanding care in the county's private, voluntary, and independent sectors.

Run by Hertfordshire Care Providers Association, the awards ceremony took place at Warner Brothers Studios, attended by VIP guests including the director of adult social care services for Hertfordshire, Chris Badger, and Herts county council leader Cllr Richard Roberts.

Chris Badger said: ‘“The Hertfordshire Care Awards highlight the important part those working in social care play in our communities. These awards are a great way to celebrate the hard work, compassion, and kindness that they put in to ensure Hertfordshire residents are able to live life well, stay as independent as possible and thrive.

"It’s great to see the winners recognised and congratulated for the significant impact they have on others."

The winners of the title of Most Innovative Residential Care Team was the wellbeing team at Cuffley Manor in Potters Bar.

The judges heard how Cuffley Manor Care Home provides exceptional care and support to those seeking residential, retirement or senior living. The team focus on maintaining lifestyle choices to help residents enjoy stimulating lives, which is complemented further by the wellbeing activities on offer.

During the pandemic the wellbeing team have come up with some amazing, innovate ways to maintain resident happiness including ‘Shimmer My Zimmer’, ‘Cuffley Olympics’, ‘Cuffley’s Got Talent’ and more.

HCPA chief executive Sharon Davies OBE said: “We are honoured to be able to run this event each year and are always humbled by the stories we uncover, Care staff have honestly shown that they are professionals and I personally really welcomed the chance to ‘Clap for Care Staff’ one more time. We will continue to run these awards as we must continue to showcase the brilliant, caring staff we have in our county.”

Head of operations for HCPA and awards host Wesley Strahan-Hughes added: “The major highlights for me were seeing the outpouring of emotion from teams of people who worked so unbelievably hard over last two years, including pitching up and sleeping in tents in care home gardens to not spread Covid, and being apart from their OWN families to do so.”