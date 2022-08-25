New service to stimulate babies and toddlers launches in Potters Bar

Posiquisitive Children, a childcare service for babies and toddlers is meant to stimulate babies and enhance their development as well as create awe and wonder. - Credit: Archant

A sensory experience to stimulate the senses for children and babies has been launched in Potters Bar.

Childcare service Posiquisitive Children aims to enhance their development as well as create awe and wonder.

Each session has a theme, such as carnival, and the next session will be held in September.

Andrea Sofroniou, the owner of Posiquisitive Children has a range of qualifications from a nursery nurse qualification to a master’s degree in education and most recently, she acquired a certificate in Place2Be to assist children with emotional issues.

“I have developed a particular specialism in emotional behaviour disorder (EBD) and autism spectrum disorders (ASD).

“It is also a great way for parents and carers to interact and socialise. I have sessions in Potters Bar and Cheshunt and also encourage pre-school children with ASD (autistic spectrum disorder) and ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) as there is very little around to support these children and parents,” Andrea said.

To know more about the session, go to: posiquisitive.co.uk/