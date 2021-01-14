GP practice vaccinated 1,000 people in first week

Published: 12:12 PM January 14, 2021

A Welwyn Garden City GP practice was able to administer 1,000 vaccine doses in its first week.

On a Facebook post, Peartree Group Practice manager James Brookman shared the good news that the practice has also been able to give the vaccine to a further 1,500 patients at care homes since the first week.

In the post, he spoke about how proud he is for the Practice to have been selected as one of the first practices in the country to offer COVID vaccinations.

He said: "In December we offered all patients over 80 years of age, healthcare workers and all patients in a care home the opportunity to receive their vaccination.

"Planning for these clinics was complex due to the time of year and uncertainty over uptake but we are delighted to announce that we administered 1000 vaccines in our first week.

"Our superb clinical team have worked tirelessly since then and will continue to do so long in to the year to ensure all eligible patients will receive their vaccine at the earliest opportunity.

"Since our first week of vaccination we have vaccinated a further 1500 patients at care homes, those aged over 80 registered at Bridge Cottage Surgery and the majority of patients aged 75-79 registered at Peartree Group Practice.

"Delivery of further vaccine is expected week on week over the coming months and we will be inviting patients by letter and text message inline with the recommended priority groups.

"In the event we receive the stock we anticipate then we expect to have vaccinated all patients over the age of 50 at both Peartree Group Practice and Bridge Cottage Surgery by the end of March.

"We endeavour to offer second doses in the proceeding 10 weeks from April to June.

"Many thanks for reading our update and for all the lovely feedback from patients at both Peartree and Bridge Cottage Surgery. The volume of positive feedback has made all the hard work that much rewarding."

The post also gave a reminder that patients will be invited by letter and text message in priority order.

In the event, you feel that you have been missed the Practice give their team a call.