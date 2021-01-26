Care home 'delighted' with COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Published: 11:20 AM January 26, 2021

Staff and residents at Oakview Lodge Care and Nursing Home are "delighted" to have received their first COVID-19 vaccinations.

The vaccination rollout started at larger care and nursing homes in the area and with sixty-two beds, Oakview Lodge was one of the first in Welwyn Garden City to receive the vaccinations on December 30.

Staff and residents at Oakview Lodge Care Home have received their first jab of the coronavirus vaccine. - Credit: Country Court Care

“Our staff and residents have been very patiently awaiting the moment that we can start to receive the vaccine,” said Customer Relations Manager Jennifer Clarke.

“We certainly see this as a step in the right direction back to normality. I’d like to thank all of our residents, staff and family members for their understanding and fortitude during what has been a difficult time for everyone. We are now starting to look forward to receiving guidance for welcoming families and visitors back to our care home”.

Staff and residents at Country Court Care Homes have been eagerly anticipating the rollout of the new COVID-19 vaccine in their homes.

So far over seventy staff and residents at Oakview Lodge have received the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine with the delivery programme administered by Spring House Medical Centre.

“We are delighted that the vaccine rollout has started in our care homes,” said Alykhan Kachra, co-CEO at Country Court .

“Our homes have always been places where people can feel safe and secure, and now residents and staff have the added reassurance of receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.

"Together with ongoing regular testing, this will give staff, residents and their families much-needed comfort and peace of mind.”

The latest national lockdown has left many elderly people feeling vulnerable in their own homes, as they are cut off from the support of family and friends.

The rollout of the vaccinations will give people the confidence to consider moving to a care home, either permanently or for a short respite stay whilst shielding during the lockdown.

Oakview Lodge Care and Nursing Home provides much-needed stimulation and social interaction, with the opportunity to enjoy activities safely in the company of others, alongside person-centred 24-hour care and support.

For more information about Oakview Lodge Care and Nursing Home contact Customer Relations Manager Jennifer Clarke on 01707 375 345 or email Jennifer.clarke@countrycourtcare.com.