New defibrillators installed in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield

The defibrillators were installed after funding was secured from a Herts County Council Public Health grant. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Two new life-saving defibrillators have been installed in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield.

The defibrillators, made possible by grant funding from Hertfordshire County Council Public Health, can be found in White Lion Square in Hatfield town centre and at Guessens Grove sheltered scheme in Welwyn Garden City.

An application for the funding came from Cllr Fiona Thomson and Cllr James Bond, Mayor of Hatfield, with the equipment supplied by charity London Hearts.

“Unfortunately, cardiac arrest remains a leading cause of death,” said Cllr Thomson.

“Public access defibrillators are vital in enabling early access to lifesaving equipment. Evidence shows that if someone has fallen victim to cardiac arrest, then the earlier the defibrillation the greater chance of survival and the better their quality of life post-survival.”

“We of course hope that these defibrillators are never needed but early access to this lifesaving equipment will make a valuable contribution to saving lives,” added Cllr Bond.