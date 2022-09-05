MP continues fight for local health services

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps has welcomed new services coming to the QEII Hospital.

The Transport Secretary wrote to constituents to update them on local healthcare improvements in a post-pandemic world: "Over the years, we have suffered some extremely disappointing outcomes at our hospital, like when the previous government decided to move a lot of services to the Lister. I am therefore very pleased to let you know about some positive healthcare developments at the QEII and in our local area."

He highlighted improvements including an expansion of opening hours during evenings and weekends at the QEII for diagnostics - including x-ray, ultrasound, CT, MRI and DEXA - and a new fibroscan service for non-acute fatty liver disease at the QEII.

He added: "These and future developments will help ensure you and your family’s health needs are met - making Welwyn Hatfield a healthier place to live. And since my family and I use the same local healthcare services as you, I will of course keep a very close eye on how things develop."

But Hatfield resident Darren Readings, 53, hit back at his comments, claiming they were just more Tory spin.

Mr Readings, a mechanical and electrical engineer, replied to Mr Shapps: "I am confused when you say the last government closed the old QEII in 2014. The Tories/Lib Dems were in power then so I am sure it could have been stopped - then the chances are you wouldn't have to announce these things.

"It seems that you haven't learned that stretching the truth doesn't really work, look at your friend Boris. We were told that the new QEII would have beds and an A&E which didn't happen under a Conservative government.

"Please stop playing party politics, I do believe you went into politics to do good. Get the area The Lister serves a hospital that is big enough to cope with the size of the population, which The Lister isn't now and wasn't at the time the QEII closed."

Mr Shapps responded to the claims: "The decision to strip the QEII of many of its services was made by the then-Labour government in 2007. It's since become clear this decision was taken solely with cynical, political motivations in mind. This isn't playing politics - these are facts.

"In the time I've been Welwyn Hatfield's MP, I've opposed reductions in the QEII's services at every turn. I was present at the many public demonstrations against the decision, and I've long been calling upon health bosses to honour the promises they made in 2010 to retain services at the QEII and to expand its opening hours.

"I entirely understand how important it is to have a hospital which delivers quality care in the local area – my family and I live in Welwyn Hatfield, so we use these services too. It's great news that the QEII will soon have a new community diagnostic centre. This will allow for earlier diagnoses and improve outcomes across the board.

"I am constantly in touch with the NHS trust as they work on tackling the backlog and reducing waiting times, and I will continue to fight for our local health services in the way I always have as MP for Welwyn Hatfield."