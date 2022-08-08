Care home residents help school children learn about dementia

A care home in Knebworth has put on a host of activities to help educate school children about dementia.

Year 5 children from Knebworth Primary School visited Care UK Knebworth to take part in a host of activities to learn about how the brain works, the effects of dementia, and how the condition can have an impact on everyday tasks.

“We have a wealth of expertise in dementia and dementia care, and are passionate about encouraging others to learn more about the condition, and how it may affect those living in their local community,” said home manager, Vera Moreira-Henocq.

“The pupils of Knebworth Primary School are regular visitors to the home, and residents love having them around.

“We thought this provided the perfect opportunity to teach the children more about dementia, so they grow up with an understanding of some of the changes they may see, not only in residents, but in their families, friends and the wider community.

“We look forward to continuing to work with our younger friends at Knebworth Primary School on future projects, and further building on the blossoming intergenerational relationships we’ve forged together.”