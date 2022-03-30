Isabel Hospice is hosting an information evening next week to help fill a shortfall in the number of volunteers who are crucial to ensuring the charity can continue caring.

Volunteering for the Hospice changes the lives of the people who need the specialist care and support that it is able to offer.

However, about 100 volunteers are currently needed to support Isabel’s charity shops as well as projects such as Compassionate Neighbours, who befriend the socially isolated.

Isabel Hospice's Compassionate Neighbours project - Credit: Isabel Hospice

The Volunteer Information Evening on Wednesday, April 6 is an opportunity for those who think they have a particular skill or interest that may be beneficial to the Hospice to find out about the many volunteering roles available across the breadth of the organisation.

People of all ages and abilities from all walks of life are welcome to attend the event. No previous experience is necessary.

Retired City banker Larry Wood has been volunteering for Isabel for 15 years.

During the informal session, he will be sharing his experiences of volunteering with Isabel’s eBay team as well as anecdotes from his involvement in many Hospice events over the years, from golf days and quizzes, to overseas fundraisers.

“Whether you give an hour or a day, the Hospice simply could not survive without people like me and the many other volunteers who give their time to support its work,” he said.

“I’ve lived and worked all over the world and volunteering for the Hospice is without doubt the best thing I have ever done.

Isabel Hospice volunteer Larry Wood - Credit: Isabel Hospice

“I really do enjoy every day and they are a great bunch to work with.”

The Volunteer Information Evening takes place at the Living Well with Isabel Community Hub in Hall Grove, Welwyn Garden City, AL7 4PH, and starts at 6.30pm.

There will be an introduction to the Hospice and Compassionate Neighbours as well as the chance to hear more about the valuable contribution volunteering has on delivering the exceptional care available to local people facing a life-limiting diagnosis, the end-of-life and bereavement.

Refreshments will be available.

For more information, email volunteer.office@isabelhospice.org.uk, or call Isabel Hospice’s volunteer engagement lead Caroline Baynes on 01707 382500 option 5. Alternatively, see www.isabelhospice.org.uk/volunteer.