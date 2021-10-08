Hospice Care Week: How you can support Welwyn Garden City's Isabel Hospice

Published: 12:43 PM October 8, 2021

Each year Welwyn Garden City's Isabel Hospice joins hospices across the UK for a week of celebration and action.

Hospice Care Week is a chance to reflect on the difference hospice care makes to local people’s lives and to thank everyone involved in making it possible.

Isabel Hospice cares for hundreds of people across eastern Hertfordshire each year.

Richard Roberts, head of marketing and communications, explained: "Our vision is outstanding palliative care for all. We support patients and their families who are living with life-limiting illnesses and conditions, including cancer, heart failure or respiratory illness, and neurological conditions such as motor neurone disease. We help people to live pain- and symptom-free so they can make the most of the time they have left.

"All our care is free and can be provided in your home, at our community hubs or our in-patient unit. Most of the people we care for have cancer, however, we are also increasingly caring for people with other life limiting conditions.

"Demand for our life-changing, compassionate care has never been higher, and we are now supporting more families than ever before. All of our services are free of charge to those who need them, but they are not without cost, meaning we must raise £7 million every year to guarantee the future of our care.

"We rely heavily on donations from our community, as well as income from fundraising events and from our 18 shops."

Volunteers at one of Isabel Hospice's charity shops. - Credit: Isabel Hospice

Show your support this Hospice Care Week

It takes the whole community to provide hospice care – from volunteering in charity shops to taking on daring challenges, every person who does something for Isabel is helping deliver expert care, in the hospice and in patients’ homes.

You can get involved in Hospice Care Week by:





To find out more, visit www.isabelhospice.org.uk/hospice-care-week