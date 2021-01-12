How to get the COVID-19 vaccination in Welwyn Garden City

Published: 12:40 PM January 12, 2021

The COVID-19 vaccines work by mimicking the infection, tricking the body to believe you’ve got the infection so you then produce antibodies Picture: Adobe Stock - Credit: Archant

Welwyn Garden City residents began receiving the COVID-19 vaccination jab last month, although coronavirus cases have still been rising.

The vaccinations began in December, starting with patients aged 80 years and above.

On December 16 Romeo Agius was the first Welwyn Garden City citizen to get vaccine and Jean Watt was the second.

READ MORE: First vaccinations begin in Welwyn Garden City

Welwyn Garden City residents can get COVID-19 vaccinations from Moors Walk Surgery and Parkway practice, but it is not a walk in service.

Patients will be contacted by their own practice on an age priority basis and will booked in for an appointment.

You do not need to contact your practice – they will contact you.

People should not turn up without a booked appointment as this is not a drop-in service.

READ MORE: Coronavirus vaccinations to begin in Hatfield

So far 1,959,151 people in England have had the first dose of the vaccine to January 10, and 374,613 have had the second dose.

When announcing the third national lockdown Prime Minister Boris Johnson said if things go to plan by the middle of February the first dose for everyone in the four top priority groups will have been administered.

This includes care home residents and their carers, everyone over the age of 70, front line health and social workers and everyone who is clinically vulnerable.

For the week of January 1 to 7 there were 855 cases per 100,000 people in Welwyn Hatfield.

While the average area in England had 531 - with the average area meaning the area of a middle-ranking council or local government district.

With regards to cases there were 1,052 cases in the first week of January in the borough, up 109 compared with the previous week.

There have now been 5,182 total cases recorded in Welwyn Hatfield up to January 11.

There have sadly been 125 coronavirus-related deaths registered to December 25 in the borough.

For Hertsmere, coronavirus cases have begun to slightly decline.

There were still 918 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, January 1 to 7, but there were 963 cases in that time - 117 fewer than the week before.

In total there have been 5,982 total cases up to January 11.

There have sadly been 214 coronavirus-related deaths registered to December 25.