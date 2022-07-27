Welwyn Garden City to welcome a new wellbeing hub for locals

Everyone is welcome to the new wellbeing hub that is located in The Howard Centre. - Credit: Archant

A new wellbeing hub will be launching in the heart of Welwyn Garden City next week.

The hub, which is run by home care provider Home Instead, will offer a welcoming space for residents to receive advice from experts such as healthcare professionals, as well as learn what local services are available to help them stay safe, healthy and connected with others.

The hub will be located in The Howard Centre and users can also converse with other organisations such as Hertswise, the Alzheimer's Society, Herts Ability, Trading Standards and Herts Vision, who will be able to signpost their essential services and provide advice.

Affinity Water will also be on hand to offer tips on cutting back on bills, especially during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

The hub will host its launch event on Wednesday August 3 at 10am and Welwyn Hatfield Mayor, Cllr Barbara Fitzsimon will attend on the day.

The hub will offer a warm and welcoming environment for individuals to have a casual chat and find out what local services are available within their local area. - Credit: Jane Andrews

Jane Andrews, community engagement officer of Home Instead, said: “Being given the opportunity to work alongside other professionals within our diverse society is a privilege, we each have qualified gifted advice.

"The hub will offer a warm and welcoming environment for individuals to have a casual chat and find out what local services are available within their local area. I would like to thank the organisations who are joining us on this project and support received from members of the Welwyn and Hatfield Dementia Action Alliance Group.

"The wellbeing hub will put several organisations who provide community support under one roof, my hope is that for our visitors it will be a turning point and help improve quality of life.”

Once it has launched, the hub will be open from Monday to Friday, 10am to 2pm. No booking is required; all visitors have to do is drop by.