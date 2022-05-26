Cuffley home care company recognised among best in east of England

Home Instead Cuffley, Cheshunt and Harlow celebrate their award. - Credit: Home Instead Cuffley, Cheshunt and Harlow

A home care company that operates in Cuffley and beyond has been recognised as one of the best in the region.

Home Instead Cuffley, Cheshunt and Harlow was ranked in the top 20 home care companies in the East of England by homecare.co.uk, with an impressive score of 9.9.

In one review, Home Instead was praised by a family who lost their father, and their mother was supported by the company after his death.

“Home Instead has provided absolutely invaluable support to my mum since my father's death in July 2020,” the review read.

“They not only make it possible for mum to live independently in her home, but also provide me and my brothers with peace of mind that mum is safe and coping when we cannot be with her every day.

“Mum's carer is so good and writes a daily report based on the care plan. She will also forward messages if there are any particular concerns. I would definitely recommend Home Instead to anyone needing care for their relative.”

Neena Patel, co-owner of Home Instead Cuffley, Cheshunt and Harlow, was delighted with the award, saying: “We are thrilled to receive this recognition again – our fantastic Care Pros work extremely hard to keep our clients happy and safe at home.

“They develop really wonderful bonds with each other and genuinely look forward to spending time together.

“Our clients are at the heart of everything we do, so to receive recognition which is based on their independent feedback means the world to us.”

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, praised Home Instead for their work, especially during the testing times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The past two years have been particularly hard for disabled and older people, as many were forced to self-isolate to protect themselves from COVID, with care workers playing a vital role in keeping them mentally and physically well,” she said.

“Home Instead Cuffley, Cheshunt and Harlow has shown it provides care of the highest quality and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the east of England.”