Hertsmere dementia campaign relaunched for action week

A Hertsmere dementia campaign has been relaunched ahead of an action week about the disease.

Hertsmere Dementia Friendly Communities is back for Dementia Action Week – which runs from May 16 to 23 – with the aim of supporting those in the borough who suffer from the disease.

As part of the relaunch, dementia awareness sessions are set to be rolled out, with representatives of the Potters Bar PPGs, Age UK Herts, and Hertsmere Borough Council all involved.

“The relaunch of the Hertsmere Dementia Friendly Communities is such an important step in making sure those living with dementia are supported in our borough,” said councillor Meenal Sachdev, portfolio holder for community, leisure, health and wellbeing.

“A diagnosis as early as possible gives a chance to ensure care is in place such as support groups or medications to help manage symptoms.”

