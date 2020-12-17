Video
'We must all keep playing our part' before Christmas period– county council chief responds to Tier 3 announcement
A statement on Hertfordshire's move to Tier 3 has been released by the leader of the county council.
The new restrictions, which apply from 12.01am on Saturday, December 19 , follow the move on Wednesday for Broxbourne, Hertsmere, Three Rivers and Watford to be in the highest category.
A statement from David Williams, leader of Hertfordshire County Council, said: “In recent weeks, we have been stressing the fundamental importance of everyone in Hertfordshire following the rules and guidance around social contact and distancing, wearing face-coverings when required and washing your hands regularly.
"The message remains clear and exactly the same – we must all stay disciplined and stick to the guidance and rules if we are to improve the situation in our county.
“It is vital that we all now redouble these efforts, particularly as we all plan for how we will follow the guidance over the Christmas and New Year period, including the ‘Christmas bubble’ rules, which are in place from 23 to 27 December.
"Before then, it is also imperative that we reduce or even avoid social contact with other people who are not in our household or existing support bubble.
“We fully recognise the huge impact this move into Tier 3 will have on families and businesses. Across Hertfordshire, Local Government, the National Health Service, the Local Enterprise Partnership and many other partners have plans in place to do all we can to support our communities.
“Ultimately, we must all keep playing our part to help reduce the number of cases in the county and take the key steps towards resuming our normal lives.”
Restrictions are set to relax from December 23 to 27 when people are allowed to form a Christmas bubble of up to three households.
Below are the measures that people must follow under Tier 3 ‘Very High Alert’:
- People must not mix indoors or outdoors with people outside of their household, unless in a permitted outdoor space such as a park, where the rule of six applies.
- Pubs, bars and restaurants can operate a takeaway, drive-through or click and collect service only.
- Hotels, B&Bs, campsites must close except for limited work or education reasons.
- Indoor entertainment and tourist venues, including cinemas, casinos, bowling alleys, bingo halls, theme parks, must close.
- Gyms and leisure facilities can open, but group exercise classes should not go ahead.
- No crowds allowed at organised events, both indoor or outdoor.
- Places of worship can remain open, but socialising and attending with those outside of your household is not permitted.
- People should avoid all unnecessary travel and should reduce the number of journeys they make.