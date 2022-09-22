Health and Fitness changing room facilities at Hatfield Swim Centre open after being revamped

The Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield, Councillor Barbara Fitzsimon, has officially opened new Health and Fitness changing room facilities at the Hatfield Swim Centre. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

New and improved changing room facilities have been opened at Hatfield Swim Centre following extensive refurbishments.

The refurbished facilities at the Lemsford Road site include new showers, lockers, changing rooms, vanity areas, hair dryers and mirror, and use LED lights to ensure they are as energy-efficient as possible.

The new facilities were officially opened by Welwyn Hatfield Mayor Cllr Barbara Fitzsimon, accompanied by council leader Cllr Tony Kingsbury, Cllr Terry Mitchinson, executive member for leisure and community, and WHBC chief executive Ka Ng.

Representatives from the Greenwich Leisure Ltd (GLL), which manages the swim centre in partnership with the council, also attended.

Cllr Mitchinson said: “Hatfield Swim Centre is a great place to get fit, have fun and get together with friends and family. The new changing room facilities are fantastic news for the many local members who use the health and fitness facilities at the swim centre.

"The health and wellbeing of residents across the borough is a priority for the council and we look forward to welcoming members and non-members to the wonderful facilities the cntre has to offer including a 33m pool, gym, fitness studio and spa."

GLL partnership manager Vishal Karia said: “The new energy saving lighting, tiling, lockers, showers and other fixtures and fittings create a lighter and smarter atmosphere for customers and will, we hope, encourage more people to use the facilities.”

GLL is a staff-owned charitable social enterprise that re-invests all surplus into facilities and programmes for the benefit of customers. In a changing world, their aims and aspirations for the future are to regularly review and update to ensure they meet the requirements of customers and partners.

Hatfield Swim Centre has a wide range of activities available to suit everyone, including a 50-[plus station gym, and over 20 fitness classes covering yoga, pilates, aqua aerobics, and health suite and more.

For the kids, Hatfield Swim Centre has a splash pool and aqua splash sessions available. If you want to learn how to swim, the centre’s successful swimming school programme is the best option, with classes available from the age of three months to adults.

For more information about Hatfield Swim Centre visit better.org.uk/leisure-centre/welwyn-hatfield/hatfield-swim-centre