COVID-19 ‘Relax and Vax’ session coming to Hatfield for nervous teenagers
- Credit: NHS
Teenagers nervous about getting their COVID-19 jab will have the opportunity to go to ‘Relax and Vax’ sessions in Hatfield this Saturday.
Designed to help young people aged 12 to 18 who are nervous about having the vaccine, specially trained vaccinators will be on hand to help them overcome worries like a fear of needles.
Sessions will be available at The Hive, Jim McDonald Centre in Hatfield from 10am to 1pm on Saturday.
Joe Milbourn, 19, from Welwyn Garden City got his jab and a ‘Relax and Vax’ session due to a fear of needles.
“I’ve always had a fear of needles so I was nervous about getting my vaccine,” he said.
“When I mentioned it to the nurses, they gave me plenty of time, made sure I was comfortable and took care so I didn’t see any needles.
“They gave me some water and kept a close eye on me afterwards. They made it a really calm, positive and easy experience.”
People aged 18 and under must wait 12 weeks after a positive COVID-19 test before having the vaccine. Anyone 18-plus needs to wait 28 days.