If you’re looking to get in shape for the summer time, ‘Shape Up Together’ is back, for free, this spring.

Shape Up Together is a free weight management programme for adults who have a BMI over 27.5 and either have a mental health diagnosis or a learning disability.

The 12-week programme is run by Watford Football Club’s Community Trust in partnership with Herts County Council, hosted at the Hatfield Leisure Centre from Tuesday, April 19 onwards and will last 90 minutes for each class.

It also includes physical activities and coaching, along with information on maintaining a healthy lifestyle and nutrition.

For attendees with a learning disability, the classes will take place on Tuesdays from 12.30-2pm and adults with a mental health diagnosis can take part from 2pm-3.30pm.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council chief executive, Ka Ng, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Shape Up Together back to the borough."

Shape Up project officers Sadie Walden and Shaun Murphy said: “Over the last six years, Shape Up has helped educate more than 1,700 men about sustainable exercise. In that time, our participants have lost over seven tons in weight.

"In 2022 we have opened up Shape Up sessions to women, as well as specific courses for adults with disabilities and/or mental health concerns.”

To sign up to the Shape Up Together course, email Sadie Walden sadie.walden@watfordfc.com.

For more information, visit: www.shapeupherts.com