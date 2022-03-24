Free safety event for older 60s in Potters Bar

A free event to promote safety, help and advice for people aged 60 and over is coming to Potters Bar.

The event is taking place at The Wyllyotts Theatre between 9.30am and 1.30pm on Thursday March 31.

Representatives from Hertsmere Borough Council (HBC), Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue, Herts police, Trading Standards, MIND and the Alzheimer’s Society will be available to offer advice and support.

Speakers will visit residents at their table and there will be stalls set up for people to visit to discuss issues in more detail. Participants will also receive free refreshments and a hot lunch.

Cllr Pervez Choudhury, portfolio holder for community safety at HBC, said: “The aim of the safety event is to help our older community feel safer by providing a sample of support, advice and help within the local community. Advice will be given on safety inside and outside the home, scams and how to avoid them; and how to live healthier, independent lives.

“We know that loneliness has also been a serious issue for many people during the pandemic, so it is also a great opportunity for our older community to come together for a fun morning, to meet new people and to find out about the support available to them. Everyone will also receive free refreshments and a delicious hot lunch, thanks to Herts Independent Living Service.”

Steve Holton, area commander for prevention for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We welcome the opportunity to be part of the county-wide OPALS events. These events are aimed at the older person and cover a wide range of topics.

"Our statistics show that the elderly are more likely to become a victim of fire and having an opportunity to educate attendees on fire safety matters and possibly following this up with a home visit is something the fire service is proud to be involved in."

To find out more about the event or too book your free place, please contact Linda Hammond on 020 8207 7801 or email: linda.hammond@hertsmere.gov.uk