Raise money with every step you take on the Fountain 2 Fountain Hike for hospice care

From Broadway Gardens Fountain in Letchworth Garden City (the home of Garden House Hospice Care) to the Coronation Fountain in the centre of Welwyn Garden City (the home of Isabel Hospice), the walk will take place on Saturday, June 25. - Credit: Isabel Hospice

Join the Fountain 2 Fountain Hike to help raise money for hospice care with every step you take.

Starting off at Broadway Gardens Fountain in Letchworth Garden City - the home of Garden House Hospice Care - the walk will proceed to the Coronation Fountain in the centre of Welwyn Garden City, the home of Isabel Hospice, on Saturday, June 25.

This walking challenge will link the world’s only two garden cities and will take participants through 16 miles of trails that have hardly been touched, including ancient woodland and hidden paths, deep within the Hertfordshire countryside on a rural and almost entirely traffic free route.

Helen Glenister, chief executive at Isabel Hospice said: “Every step taken and every pound raised by each walker will be directly helping their chosen hospice to continue to support patients and their families in our local communities.”

The walk will start from 8.30-9.30am and will finish by 5.30pm. Adults will pay £20, while children (under 18) will pay £10. Online entries will close on Thursday June 23.

Every year, Garden House Hospice Care needs to raise about £5 million to continue to offer important end of life care for local people and the fundraising charity event’s registration fees will help cover the cost of the event.

An overview of the route can be found here.

If you have any questions about the event, please contact the fundraising team on 01462 679540 (option 3) or email us at events@ghhospicecare.org.uk



