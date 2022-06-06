News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Grassroots footie club kicks off partnership with mental health charity

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 6:00 PM June 6, 2022
Hatfield Comets have announced a sponsorship deal with Viewpoint.

Hatfield Comets have announced a sponsorship deal with Viewpoint. - Credit: Viewpoint

A mental health charity is teaming up with a youth soccer team for a day of fun, football and fundraising!

To cap off what has been a fantastic season for Hatfield Comets this past year, charity Viewpoint are presenting a day of fun and games to celebrate their new sponsorship deal.

A Viewpoint spokesperson said: "Come and join us for a day of games, laughs, music and more as we raise some more ever-important funds to continue the work that we do to influence positive change in mental health services in Hertfordshire. Activities on the day include bouncy castle and inflatable games, a penalty shootout competition, plus music and more!"

Just £5 will give you access to all the activities taking place, with the fun day on June 19 from 11am-3pm. Plus, stick around to see Hatfield Comets themselves take on parents and Viewpoint staff alike in a friendly match!

