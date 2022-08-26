Families across Great Britain will see their energy bills rise in October. - Credit: PA

Ofgem has confirmed an 80.06 per cent rise in the energy price cap, sending the average household's yearly bill from £1,971 to £3,549 from October.

As more than three in five UK adults say rising living costs are harming their mental health, Samaritans in Welwyn Hatfield are urging people to call to talk about how they are coping.

After Ofgem set the winter price cap for fuel at £3,549 today (Friday, August 26), nearly nine million households face fuel poverty in October, charity National Energy Action warned.

The head of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, Dr Adrian James, says the mental health of the nation faces a "threat of pandemic proportions" due to the deepening cost of living crisis.

YouGov polls report that 59 per cent of people say the cost of living crisis has had a negative impact on their mental health, such as leaving them feeling anxious, depressed or hopeless.

Samaritans branch director Susannah Fenton said: “We are hearing from people who say they feel unable to cope.

"We already know that people with existing mental health challenges are particularly at risk because their symptoms make it more difficult to manage money, and that people with problem debt are three times more likely to consider suicide.

“Many of us are nervous or uncertain about what will happen as bills and winter arrive.

"It’s important as bills rise that we do our best to manage both our money and our mental wellbeing.

“At Samaritans, we’re here to support our callers as they work through their choices without judging them or telling them what to do. We don’t give advice, but may be able to signpost organisations to people needing practical help.

“We will be there for anyone who is struggling to cope, day or night.”

Money saving expert and mental health campaigner Martin Lewis said earlier this year: “We already knew the cost of living crisis is causing devastation for people’s mental health.

"I’m terrified we are on the edge of a full-blown national mental health crisis, especially given the strong links between money problems and suicide.”

Following today's price cap news, Mr Lewis said the situation is a “genuine social and financial catastrophe that is putting lives at risk”, as he predicted a further 51 per cent rise in January.

The consumer champion told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme: “I’ve been accused of catastrophising over this situation.

“Well, the reason I have catastrophised is this is a catastrophe, plain and simple.

“If we do not get further government intervention on top of what was announced in May, lives will be lost this winter.”

Samaritans is a nationwide 24/7 service offering emotional support as well as signposting to other charities.

Anyone can contact Samaritans FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill. Or you can email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org.



