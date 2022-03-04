News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Quality award for gastrointestinal endoscopy services at Lister and New QEII hospitals

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 12:15 PM March 4, 2022
The gastroenterology team at East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust.

The gastroenterology team at East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust has been awarded the JAG accreditation for endoscopy services for meeting quality standards of best-practice.

These services are vital in diagnosing and treating conditions affecting the oesophagus, stomach, intestines, and rectum – including some cancers and are carried out at Lister Hospital in Stevenage and the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City.

JAG (the Joint Advisory Group on Gastrointestinal Endoscopy) accreditation assesses the service on four areas – clinical quality, patient experience, workforce, and training.

Endoscopy lead clinician Dr Nasser Khan said: “We know how stressful it can be when you attend hospital either for an exploratory endoscopy, or for treatment – and this accreditation means that we can assure patients of the high quality care that they will receive.

Medical director Dr Michael Chilvers said: “This is a great recognition of the hard work and commitment of the team – and gives a high level of assurance to our patients that they will receive the best care when they attend our hospitals for an endoscopy.”

