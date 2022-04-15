'Easy Exercising' is here to help seniors get moving again

If you are feeling lethargic, constantly stiff, find stairs and normal household tasks more difficult, ‘Easy Exercising’ learning session may be just the thing to get you going again. - Credit: Pexels

If you are feeling lethargic, constantly stiff, spend a lot of time sitting, find stairs and normal household tasks more difficult, ‘Easy Exercising’ learning session may be just the thing to get you going again.

Peartree Wellbeing Project, a voluntary organisation that supports the community by offering well-being activities, is looking to help senior citizens get moving again, right here in Hatfield at The Hyde Community Café.

Senior citizens that are over 55 can join the programme, which starts on Friday, April 22, from 10.15-11am and follows through for the next four Fridays.

Louise Jacklin, the instructor of the Easy Exercise class and secretary of Peartree Wellbeing Project, said: “Our ‘Easy Exercises’ are intended for seniors who have spent a lot of time sitting at home over the past two years.

"The aim is to revitalise their core strength, balance and range of movement. Hopefully this will increase their confidence to positively ‘get going again’ both at home and outside.”

To find out more about the programme or book a place, go to: peartreewellbeingproject@gmail.com or see their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/peartreewellbeingproject/