Children under 11 in Herts can now receive Covid vaccines

Parents and carers can now contact their GP to arrange a COVID-19 vaccination for 5- to 11-year-old children who are at high risk of being very unwell if they catch coronavirus, or who live with someone who has a weakened immune system.

GPs, hospitals and special schools are contacting 5,521 families of 5- to 11-year-olds across Hertfordshire and west Essex who have been identified as being eligible.

Most children will be vaccinated at a site run by local GPs. Children attending a special educational needs school are being invited to have their vaccination at school, with vaccination sessions starting after half term and running until early March.

Parents will not be able to book their child’s vaccination appointment by calling 119 or using the national booking system.

To find out more about COVID-19 vaccinations go to the Healthier Future website: https://covid.healthierfuture.org.uk/vaccine-information-for-young-people.