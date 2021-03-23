COVID A Year On - Police fly flag at half-mast for day of reflection

Published: 9:00 AM March 23, 2021

Herts police will be honouring the one-minute silence as part of the national day of reflection today, in memory of those who have died from COVID-19.

The flag is flying at half-mast outside the police headquarters in Welwyn Garden City to mark the anniversary of the first national lockdown on March 23 last year.

Hertfordshire Chief Constable Charlie Hall. - Credit: Archant

Chief constable Charlie Hall said: "We will be taking time to remember all those who have died during the pandemic, including much-loved serving and retired police officers and staff members, as we have not been able to mark their tragic passing as we normally would due to restrictions."

“Police officers and staff will mark the minute’s silence and our constabulary flag will be flying at half-mast at police headquarters.

“As this year anniversary of the first lockdown passes with us all still living and working under lockdown, I also want to publicly thank my hardworking team – the officers and staff who have continued to work round-the-clock to keep people safe, during these difficult times.

“It hasn’t been easy for our teams. They’ve been on patrol, working to keep people safe throughout the pandemic, potentially putting themselves at risk, wearing PPE to protect themselves where possible.

"And they’ve done a great job supporting our communities, engaging, explaining and encouraging members of the public to follow the rules and, if necessary, enforcing the legislation that was put in place to protect public health.”

He added: “The vast majority of people have done the right thing and followed the rules over the last 12 months and, as we ease out of lockdown, I ask everyone to keep it up, to stick to the roadmap, and we can all play our part to gradually get back to normal life.”