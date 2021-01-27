News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
COVID-19: Cases fall by hundreds but still above national average

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 9:53 AM January 27, 2021   
Covid-19 up close

Coronavirus cases fell in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere - Credit: Image by PIRO4D from Pixabay

Coronavirus cases fell by more than 200 in Welwyn Hatfield in the most recent week of data compared to the week prior.

There were 665 recorded cases in the week of January 15 to 21 compared to 888 the week before.

The drop in cases brought Welwyn Hatfield's cases per 100,000 down from the top spot in Hertfordshire.

There were 540 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, with the average area in England having 355.

The total number of cases  in Welwyn Hatfield to January 25 is 6,738.

There have sadly been 161 coronavirus-related deaths registered to January 15.

Hertsmere's cases fell at a similar rate, with 221 fewer cases recorded compared to the week before with a total of 487 for January 15 to 21.

Hertsmere's cases per 100,000 is 464, still above the national average.

There have sadly been 258 coronavirus-related deaths registered to January 15 in Hertsmere.

5,727,693 people in England have had the first dose of the vaccine to January 24.

