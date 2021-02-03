Welwyn Hatfield records more than 30 COVID-19 deaths in first two weeks of 2021

Published: 3:10 PM February 3, 2021

The number of coronavirus cases continues to decrease in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Coronavirus cases continue to drop in Welwyn Hatfield, though our area remains above the national average with regards to cases per 100,000.

Welwyn Hatfield had 377 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week from January 23 to 29, with the average area in England having 249.

For the same time period there were 464 recorded cases in the borough, 212 fewer than the previous week.

8,362,868 people in England have had the first dose of the vaccine to February 1.

In the first two weeks of January, 31 people died in Welwyn Hatfield with their death certificate mentioning COVID-19 as one of the causes.

There were 14 deaths recorded in the first week and 17 in the second, bringing the total up to 161 deaths recorded by January 15.

The data only goes up to January 15 as there is a lag in reporting of at least 11 days because the data are based on death registrations.

In Hertsmere there were 347 cases per 100,000 people for January 23 to 29, with 364 new cases for the same week.

Deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate for Hertsmere saw 21 deaths in the first week of January and 18 in the second - 39 in total between January 1 and 15.

