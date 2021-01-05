Coronavirus vaccinations to begin in Hatfield

Published: 11:30 AM January 5, 2021

COVID-19 vaccines will begin being administered in Hatfield this week, starting with patients aged 80 years and above.

The four Hatfield GP practices (Burvill House Surgery, Lister House Surgery, Potterells Medical Centre and Wrafton House Surgery) will all be starting the COVID vaccination programme this Thursday.

Patients will be contacted by their own practice on an age priority basis and will booked in for an appointment.

You do not need to contact your practice – they will contact you. The practices also ask that people do not turn up without a booked appointment as this is not a drop-in service.

Mark Steward, clinical director, said: “Hatfield Primary Care Network is very excited to be doing our part in the vaccination programme to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. We will be working together to get the vaccine to our patients as quickly as we can.”

The vaccine service will operate from a central hub at Bellingham Court Common Room which is located in the residential area on the University of Hertfordshire’s College Lane campus, Hatfield, Herts AL10 9UW.

Professor Quintin Mckellar, vice-chancellor at the University of Hertfordshire, said: “The University of Hertfordshire remains committed to supporting the national fight against COVID-19. The opening of a new vaccination centre on our campus, in partnership with the NHS, is an important milestone to help ensure those most at risk are protected against the disease.

"I am incredibly proud of how the university has supported the NHS and our community during the pandemic. Our staff and students have worked tirelessly, supporting and caring for the most vulnerable as well as donating health and medical supplies to those working on the frontline.

"Now more than ever, it is vital we stay on the front foot and take an active role in minimising the spread of COVID-19 to keep our community safe.”

Travelling by car patients should drive onto the College Lane Campus via Bishops Rise. This is the residential side of the College Lane Campus and is completely separate from the main University entrance. Enter the campus off Bishops Rise to Roberts Way (use the Westgate entrance) and park in the parking areas immediately nearby. You will see a pedestrian walkway with signpost to the Oval – it is a short walk through to the Bellingham Court Common Room which is next to the Oval.

Disabled patients only can use the marked disabled parking bays in the Oval Car park which is next to Bellingham Court Common Room (again use postcode AL10 9UW).

Uno buses run to College Lane Campus. The bus stop closest to Bellingham Court is the one located at East Gate entrance. Bus 610 and 653 will take you to this bus stop.