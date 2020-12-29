News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
More than 500 reported cases of coronavirus in a week

Matt Powell

Published: 2:59 PM December 29, 2020   
The whole of Hertfordshire is in Tier Four currently. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images - Credit: PA

There were 592 cases of coronavirus recorded in Welwyn Hatfield for the week of December 18 to 24.

This was an increase of 271 on the week prior, which recorded 321 cases.

While cases are very high, deaths have remained low.

So far in December five people have sadly died due to coronavirus, last month saw six deaths.

The worst month of the year was April, which saw 32 deaths.

Cases per 1000,000 in Welwyn Hatfield is well above the national average, with 481 cases per 100,000 people while the average area in England had 267.

For the same week, 18 to 24, Hertsmere recorded more than 100 cases per day.

Hertsmere had 890 cases in the latest week, 331 more than the week before.

This means Hertsmere has more than three times the cases per 100,000 than the average area in England at 848.

Hertsmere have sadly had 10 deaths related to coronavirus this month.

For more information visit: coronavirus.data.gov.uk.

