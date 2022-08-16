News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Become a Community Champion for COVID-19 vaccinations

Gopika Madhu

Published: 12:00 PM August 16, 2022
Covid-19 vaccination at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a Community Champion for COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Help increase the COVID-19 vaccination uptake in Welwyn and Hatfield by becoming a Community Champion.  

The Community Champion project is run by charity Communities 1st and is funded by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. 

Champions are tasked with speaking with their local community regarding the vaccines, and any barriers they may be facing in accessing vaccinations. They then provide feedback to the charity on any relating opinions, questions, or health information requests. 

The few ways in which the charity will help is by providing reliable health information through the Champions. If transport to vaccination clinics is needed, the charity will put them in touch with a local community car service, or if the group is big enough, they will try to bring the vaccination clinic to you. 

Fill out the survey to help the charity and you can add your contact information to be a Champion as well. 

To fill out the survey, go to: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/3BRRQDK 

