Reducing the amount of meat in your diet is one way to contribute to sustainable living and what better way to start than on Earth Day. - Credit: Pixabay

Today marks Earth Day - an annual event made to shed light on the serious environmental problems we are facing and one of the simplest ways to fight climate change is with a diet change.

Reducing the amount of meat in your diet is one way to contribute to sustainable living and what better way to start than on Earth Day.

Here are some of the vegan-friendly and vegetarian options available around Welwyn Hatfield for you to try, which could lead to a healthier lifestyle and a healthy planet:

Vita Ristorante Italiano is an Italian restaurant in Welwyn's High Street that offers vegetarian-friendly and vegan options and has a 4.5 on TripAdvisor. Bengal Spices - Hatfield: An Indian is always a way to go when it comes to vegetarian food, from chilli paneer to Bombay aloo to dal saag, a great option is Bengal Spices. The Red Lion Welwyn is another option and a grill and bar where you can now expect to have these healthier options. The choices for vegans are wonderful and includes at least 4 starters, mains and desserts, which are all really different and creative. White Horse is a traditional English pub nestled in Welwyn village, with large beer garden. One of the ranges of options available is a delicious vegan summer harvest bowl and coconut sorbet for dessert. In Hatfield, another reasonably priced restaurant is Turan Bar & Indian Restaurant with great vegetable curries that are freshly cooked. Bill’s in Welwyn Garden City is a great option to try out with a range of different options such as a vegan dirty burger and great staff that offer an exceptional service. Misya Meze & Grill, Welwyn Garden City, is a delicious Turkish restaurant that offers multiple vegetarian options such as falafels, that reviewers thoroughly enjoy.

Global meat consumption has grown by an astonishing 20 per cent over the last 10 years according to Earth Day organisation.

Eating one less burger a will be the equivalent of taking a car off road for 320 miles.

By reducing our meat consumption, together we can turn the tide while also improving the lives of billions of animals at factory farms, helping the environment and our diets.