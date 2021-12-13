Three confirmed cases of Omicron variant in Welwyn Hatfield
- Credit: Public Health England
There were three confirmed cases and 15 suspected cases of the 'Omicron' COVID-19 variant in Welwyn Hatfield as of December 6.
In neighbouring Hertsmere, there were also three confirmed cases of Omicron but only five suspected cases. The unconfirmed cases will be submitted for further testing.
The UK Health Security Agency published localised data for the Omicron variant for the first time last week.
What is Omicron?
There are 50 mutations of COVID-19. Omicron is the most heavily mutated version of coronavirus found so far. It is thought to be more transmissible than other variants and has led the prime minister to ramp up the UK's booster vaccination rollout.
Last night, Boris Johnson announced that now those aged 18 and older will be eligible to get their booster.
Symptoms of the Omicron variant include a runny nose, headache, sore throat, sneezing, loss of smell and a persistent cough.
Most Read
- 1 Where you can get a walk-in booster or vaccine this weekend
- 2 Three confirmed cases of Omicron variant in Welwyn Hatfield
- 3 Grant Shapps reacts to Downing Street 'Christmas party'
- 4 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 5 Two men arrested as pedestrian hospitalised following collision
- 6 Where can you get a walk-in booster in Welwyn Hatfield this week?
- 7 'Ugly' new car park could open doors to housing development
- 8 TV and movie locations threatened with development in Hertsmere Local Plan
- 9 Council backs development of 121 homes in Cuffley
- 10 Twitter boost from Theo Paphitis for Welwyn Garden City business