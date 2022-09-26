Purple Angel Campaign receives £2.5K grant for dementia support

The Purple Angel Campaign was devised by Norman McNamara, who came up with the idea of offering MP3 players and headphones with up to 20 songs of your choice to dementia sufferers. - Credit: The Purple Angel Campaign

A Potters Bar-based grant foundation has awarded £2,500 to a campaign providing musical stimulus to people with dementia.

Established in 2017, the CareTech Charitable Foundation is an independent grant-making corporate foundation which donates thousands of pounds towards community initiatives in the UK and abroad.

The Purple Angel Campaign was devised by Norman McNamara, who came up with the idea of offering MP3 players and headphones with up to 20 songs of your choice to dementia sufferers.

Personalised songs are known to trigger or activate memories and have a positive impact on the quality of life of those with dementia, the NHS has said.

Norman said: "The difference we are making to thousands of people with dementia is tangible and can be seen in action right in front of the carers and families’ eyes. We do all this absolutely free and any donation no matter how small will help.”

The wider aim of the Purple Angel Campaign is to raise awareness and help empower people with dementia by providing details of how shops, businesses and other services can support people regardless of if they are old or young, as well as those with progressive diseases.

CareTech Foundation chief executive Jonathan Freeman MBE, says: “We are pleased to be able to supply the Purple Angel Campaign with MP3 players that hold up to 20 tailored songs for people living with dementia. Music is great therapy and will provide comfort to individuals using the MP3 players. We are delighted to be able to be a part of a such a great campaign.”

A yearly donation of 2.5% pre-tax profit is given to the foundation from CareTech plc, the leading social care provider for adults and children’s services in the UK.

The CareTech Foundation aims to provide a meaningful impact to communities in the UK and abroad by supporting and championing the social carer sector, care workers and those living in care.

To find out more about the CareTech Foundation, go to: https://www.caretechfoundation.org.uk/

To find out more about what Purple Angel Campaign does, go to: purpleangel-global.com/