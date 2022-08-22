Hatfield service promotes programmes for healthy eating in children

Beezee bodies is an an award-winning programme to help children who are above the weight of their age. - Credit: Beezee Bodies

An award-winning programme to help overweight children has come to Hatfield.

BeeZee Bodies has a dedicated team of nutritionists and behaviour change experts committed to supporting children and their families.

The scheme intends to make real, long-lasting changes towards a healthier lifestyle by providing a variety of free healthy lifestyle programmes, both online and offline for children between the ages of five and 15.

It works closely with families to team about healthy eating and exercise in an engaging and practical way.

BeeZee Bodies offers a range of different services that professionals can either refer or signpost families to. To be eligible for this service, children must be above their ideal weight based on the BMI centile chart (above the 91st centile).

BeeZee Families can attend a 12-week in-person group programme held in their local community. The fun-filled, family-focussed sessions are full of exciting activities and practical healthy eating advice around topics like portion sizes, breakfast and snacks to name a few. This is a great opportunity for parents and children to meet other like-minded families and support each other on their journeys to better health. BeeZee Bodies runs an equivalent online programme for those families that would prefer to access the service from home.



BeeZee Lite is a personalised support service with a wellbeing co-ordinator, signposting to advice around nutrition, physical activity and lifestyle support. The one-hour, one-to-one appointment is typically conducted as a video call and aims to help address specific challenges families may be facing around maintaining healthy habits at home.

Families of children with SEND can contact BeeZee Bodies even if previous eligibility criteria do not apply.

BeeZee Lite Workshops is a service offered to established groups, such as Schools, Community groups and clubs, meaning BeeZee Bodies can come in and run the workshop at a place and time that suits you! The workshop is a hour a half long group session, run by a team of Nutritionists and Wellbeing Coordinators.

HENRY is an eight-week programme that provides healthy starts for little ones (0-5 years old). HENRY sessions support parents in creating long-term healthy habits for their family, discussing topics such as nutrition, emotional wellbeing, parenting skills and getting more active. To be eligible for HENRY, families must have a child aged 0-5 and be registered with a GP in Hertfordshire.

B YOU(th) is a 10-week programme that supports young people (aged 13-17 years old) with their health and wellbeing.

The BeeZee Blog is a great place to find healthy recipes, top tips for parents and fun activity ideas too.

Online Masterclasses is run by a team of registered nutritionists. BeeZee Bodies provides free online masterclasses for parents/carers aiming to give practical advice and support on a range of commonly raised nutrition topics. Masterclasses include topics such as snacking, fussy eating, changing habits and lots more.

Feedback from children who have been a part of BeeZee Bodies programmes includes: “BeeZee Bodies is brilliant! It’s a fun way to learn about healthy eating and I will remember the things I have learnt for years to come. There are things my family and I do every day to help us be healthier that we wouldn’t have done before BeeZee Bodies.”

If you are interested in finding out more information, you can contact BeeZee Bodies by telephone or email. Telephone: 01707 248648 Email: info@beezeebodies.co.uk