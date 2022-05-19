Regional award for Welwyn Hatfield care provider

A Welwyn Hatfield care provider has been recognised as one of the top 20 in the region for a second successive year.

Bluebird Care Welwyn & Hatfield, which is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), provides vital care and support to vulnerable people across Hertfordshire.

It received an award from review site homecare.co.uk based on comments from the people they care for, plus their friends and relatives.

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can stay living independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks, and administering medication.

Rupen Faldu, director at Bluebird Care Welwyn & Hatfield, which is based in Salisbury Square, Hatfield, said: “The whole team are delighted to have won an award for being in the Top 20 care at home providers in the whole of the east of England in 2022.

"It always feels great to win an award, but this award means so much to us as it is awarded based on the feedback from our customers and their families. We are also especially proud of the fact we have now won this award two years in a row and would like to thank our customers and family members who took the time to write in and rate our care at home services so highly.”

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Top quality home care is crucial as it enables people to continue living in their own homes and maintain their independence, with their home care worker often becoming their friend and companion.

“The past two years have been particularly hard for disabled and older people, as many were forced to self-isolate to protect themselves from Covid, with care workers playing a vital role in keeping them mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews are by those who receive home care as well as their family and friends. This helps others to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.”

“Bluebird Care Welwyn & Hatfield has shown it provides care of the highest quality and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the east of England!”