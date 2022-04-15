News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Health

Former refugee collecting and distributing medical supplies to support Ukraine

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 12:00 PM April 15, 2022
Circle Health Group Ukraine Supplies

Alida with suppliers who have been helping Circle's efforts to support Ukraine. - Credit: Circle Health Group

A hospital worker who came to the UK as a refugee has lent her support to Ukraine by collecting and distributing medical supplies for the war-torn country.

Welwyn Garden City’s Alida Biba came England in 1998 with her parents, when the family was forced to flee Albania following a civil war.

Now a clinical category manager for Circle Health Group, Alida is proud to be able to support Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the nation.

“We came to this country with nothing, none of us spoke English and had to rebuild our lives from scratch,” she said.

“We were given the chance of a better life and the welcome my family and I received was outstanding.

“Everything I currently have is because I was given a chance by this country. Being able to support the Ukrainian people during this difficult time gives me an immense sense of pride.”

Alida has been at the heart of Circle’s efforts to send urgently needed medical supplies to hospitals in the east of Ukraine.

Circle Health Group Ukraine Supplies

The first lorry of medical supplies preparing to leave for Ukraine. - Credit: Circle Health Group

Most Read

  1. 1 Picnic Social brings London-style street food to WGC
  2. 2 Community pub reopening its doors after £300K refit
  3. 3 7 of the best hotels in Hertfordshire according to Tripadvisor
  1. 4 Ex-aircraft press shop worker launches asbestos appeal after terminal cancer diagnosis
  2. 5 5 al fresco dining spots in our area you simply have to visit
  3. 6 Changes to Welwyn Hatfield Council rubbish and recycling bin collection dates after Easter
  4. 7 Exhibition set to reveal redevelopment plans for Ponsbourne Barns
  5. 8 From Tesco to B&Q: When are major shops open over the Easter weekend?
  6. 9 Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Hertfordshire zoo Paradise Wildlife Park
  7. 10 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

So far, five lorries have made the hazardous two-day journey across the country to reach the hospitals, providing clinical products such as syringes, specialist dressings for trauma wounds and brand-new ventilators.

Alida was full of praise for the team that have been helping her collect and distribute the supplies, saying: “As a team, we have been using our connections across the healthcare sector to get as many donations as possible.

“The response from suppliers has been fantastic and so far, we have managed to get a lot of the key items our colleagues in Ukraine have said they need desperately.

“Seeing the lorries leaving is very emotional and talking to the Ukrainian drivers and hearing about how happy they are is incredibly powerful.

“The willingness of people to donate is very moving and reminds me of how caring people were to me when I came to the UK.

“We cannot heal invisible scars and we cannot take away the shocking things that people have seen, but we can do something to help people who are desperately in need and give them a chance support them build a future.”

Support Ukraine
Welwyn Garden City News

Don't Miss

The Welwyn Garden City property is for sale for offers in excess of £1.1m. 

Hot Properties | Gallery

Inside £1.1m family home on one of WGC's most prestigious roads

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Welwyn Hatfield Council put up a man for election without his knowledge.

'Don't vote for me!' Man up for election to Welwyn Hatfield council by...

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The Mystery Machine on the hard shoulder of a Hertfordshire motorway

Hertfordshire Constabularly

The case of the missing MOT: Mystery Machine pulled over in Hertfordshire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

QEII Hospital | Live

Johnson, Javid and Sunak visit Welwyn Garden City's New QEII Hospital

Laura Bill

person