10 reasons why boutique residential care with nursing is the best choice for you

Promotion

Published: 10:06 AM June 9, 2021 Updated: 10:12 AM June 9, 2021

Remain living with your partner or companion in one of Potters Grange's bedroom suites, equipped with an ensuite wet room. - Credit: Getty Images

It’s not always easy finding a residential home that can offer the care you need, where you’ll also feel at ease because of its domestic scale and like a member of the family.

To help you find a place where you can truly feel at home, we spoke to Robert Myers from Potters Grange, a family run home near Potters Bar in Hertfordshire who shares why boutique residential care could be the answer for you and your family.

1. You’ll be treated as an individual

We created Potters Grange to be a home, not a hotel. When people arrive here, they feel safe, secure and welcome. We provide boutique residential care to just 20 residents, helping them to enjoy a high quality of life, celebrate their individuality and maintain their independence. We have all the features of a large bespoke residential home, but a Potters Grange you don’t share it with 80 to 100 other people.

2. Our proactive nursing team understands your personal needs

You can relax and catch up with friends in one of the luxury living areas. - Credit: Potters Grange

You’ll have a dedicated key worker who will understand your personal needs, preferences and routines. Our expert nurses are always available every day to offer one-to-one, dedicated clinical advice, care and support.

They play an active role in designing your personal care plan and will work with you to develop a care routine that suits you, helps you maintain great physical and mental health and prevent hospital admissions.

3. You’ll live in a fit for purpose environment, with a twist of style

Potters Grange has been designed with you in mind to maximise your comfort, make managing your daily routine easy, and give you back control of your life.

Wide-set doors and low windowsills aid mobility and your bedroom is fitted with a large ensuite bathroom for privacy. Our electronic adjustable beds and choice of mattresses are tailored to your individual needs to ensure a peaceful night’s sleep. There’s also a staff call system that allows you to call for help instantly at the press of a button.

4. Your room is beautifully furnished

Treat yourself to a massage or facial at the home's hairdressing salon and spa. - Credit: Potters Grange

We’ve designed our rooms to be light and inviting. Your bedroom is fitted with custom chosen, quality furniture and is beautifully decorated to create a space where you can relax, unwind and make your own.

5. You’ll join a warm, welcoming family

Now more than ever we need friends and loved ones around us. The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of staying connected and to tackle feelings of loneliness and isolation, we’ve created a friendly and supportive community that you’ll love being a part of.

Our home is comprised of two small households, known as Hadley and Aspen, which makes it easy for you to stay connected and build lasting friendships with neighbours.

6. Quality food and nutrition is a priority

We firmly believe that good nutrition is an essential part of staying positive and keeping fit. Our skilled chefs handpick seasonal and local ingredients to offer an array of appetising, healthy and well-balanced dishes. You can enjoy eating in your room, with friends and family in our private dining room or in the garden.

7. You can remain living with your partner

Enjoy delicious, nutritional meals prepared by the on-site skilled chefs, in your room, the private dining area or outside in the garden. - Credit: Potters Grange

At Potters Grange you have a choice of rooms, including rooms that can accommodate couples or companions, enabling you and your loved one to remain living together while getting the support you need.

8. You’ll have access to the home’s many amazing facilities

Each household has a dining area, kitchen and stunning lounge area. You can enjoy a gentle stroll around our safe gardens or visit our on-site spa and hairdressing salon and pamper yourself.

9. You can lead an active and fulfilling lifestyle

Our calendar is full of fun activities that you and your loved ones can get involved with. You can choose to join in with as much, or as little as you like. We also have a fully accessible modern electric London cab service - use it to take a day trip, go shopping or visit your favourite restaurant.

10. We’ll help you safeguard your future

We understand that over time your care needs may change and develop. We’ll be on hand to offer advice and put your mind at ease. Whether now or in the future, we’ll ensure you have everything you need to live a happy, healthy and enriching life.

Potters Grange is a local, family-run care company, with over 25 years’ experience in the care sector providing exclusive residential care and nursing to those living in and around Hertfordshire. The new home will be open shortly and is currently accepting bookings.

Visit pottersgrange.co.uk to inquire, call 01707 938 938 or email pottersgrange@ardale.co.uk.