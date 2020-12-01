Care Providers Association hopes people understand ‘amount of work that the care service has had to do this year’

Hertfordshire Care Providers Association’s (HCPA) CEO has praised staff in the care sector following a difficult year, but acknowledges there are still challenges ahead.

Sharon Davies is the CEO of the Welwyn Garden City-based organisation whose aim is to raise the quality of care across the county.

“Our question is always, is that going to raise quality?” said CEO Sharon, “If you raise quality everybody wins.”

HCPA has been running for 11 years but faced novel challenges following the spread of COVID-19.

In March the organisation had to help care providers across Hertfordshire deal with PPE shortages, they did this by launching the provider support hub – a team who have specific knowledge of the sector and give advice.

Sharon said: “We started to see the writing on the wall, that places were going to have to go into lockdown.

“We opened our provider support hub, which is open seven days a week, and gives access to telephone and email support.

“We had providers that were really struggling, not knowing what to do or who to turn to. One thing they have said to us is that ‘this line has been a lifeline for us’.”

HCPA provide training and education for providers to help them improve their care, which they had to move online but have made sure that the courses are still interactive.

The association has also introduced a daily email service to help keep providers up to date, Sharon added: “This is all of the information that’s out there about social care at the moment, put through into summaries. We pull out the key bits of information.

“The providers have said to us ‘there’s no way they can read everything that there is out there at the moment’. They just couldn’t keep up with the standards. Unless we gave them this version that’s really simple for them.”

Reflecting on the year, Sharon said: “I think we have learnt things along the way that we can continue to implement. Staff have really learnt the importance of infection control.

“Obviously we’re really hopeful that the vaccination is going to change things and that will help us going forward. However we’ve then got to somehow manage the rollout of the vaccination programme.”

For more visit: hcpa.info.