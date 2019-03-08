Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hertfordshire County Council begs Prime Minister for more money

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 August 2019

Hertfordshire County Council. Picture: Supplied.

Hertfordshire County Council. Picture: Supplied.

Archant

Hertfordshire County Council is calling on the Prime Minister to increase government investment in light of "historic under-funding".

David Williams, the leader of Hertfordshire County Council. Photo: Pete Stevens.David Williams, the leader of Hertfordshire County Council. Photo: Pete Stevens.

In a letter to The Telegraph, more than 30 council leaders in England - including HCC's Conservative leader Cllr David Williams - argued that counties receive less money in government grants than urban areas.

For each resident they get £240, while urban areas receive £449 and central London gets £601.

New analysis from the County Councils Network (CCN) also shows that if the 36 councils were funded at the same per person average in England they would receive an additional £3.2bn per year.

"Historic under-funding has contributed to the perverse situation where some residents in London pay half the council tax compared to those in shire counties, while leaving counties facing a funding deficit of £11.2bn; nine times greater than in the capital," the 32 county council leaders argued in the letter.

CCN, supported by county MPs, said it has been working to redress these inequalities and get a bigger funding pot for all local authorities.

You may also want to watch:

The council leaders said: "The changing of the guard in Westminster has cast doubt over this.

"If the PM is to fulfil his pledge to level up opportunity in this country, then we must have a cast iron commitment to fair funding for our underfunded and overburdened councils."

County local authorities now have to choose between raising tax by three per cent, which would still mean they face a £2.1bn funding hole next year, and cutting back services.

CCN argues that unless the new government provides additional resources and a commitment to funding, they will have to cut back on frontline care services, repairs to potholes, streetlights and youth and sure start centres.

They said: "If the Prime Minister is to fulfil his pledge to level up opportunity in this country, then we must have a cast iron commitment to fair funding for our underfunded and overburdened councils.

"Boris Johnson knows from his time as London Mayor how the capital benefitted from more generous funding; enabling him to invest its infrastructure and local services, while cutting council tax. It is time our shire counties were given the same opportunities."

The full letter is available here.

Most Read

Derelict Potters Bar house will be turned into flats

Strafford gate should not be in this condition much longer. Picture: Google street view

Non-visible disabilities to be covered under Hertfordshire’s blue badge scheme

Disabled badge holders only

Fire service attends bus crash in Welwyn Garden City

A fire engine from Welwyn Garden City was sent to the scene of the bus crash. Picture: Archant

Permit parking plans near Hatfield station withdrawn

The Beaconsfield Road is being looked at by the council. Picture: Google Street View.

Stained bedding and cat litter among donations that cost Isabel Hospice £70,000 a year

An example of the dirty donations sent to Isabel Hospice. Picture: supplied

Most Read

Derelict Potters Bar house will be turned into flats

Strafford gate should not be in this condition much longer. Picture: Google street view

Non-visible disabilities to be covered under Hertfordshire’s blue badge scheme

Disabled badge holders only

Fire service attends bus crash in Welwyn Garden City

A fire engine from Welwyn Garden City was sent to the scene of the bus crash. Picture: Archant

Permit parking plans near Hatfield station withdrawn

The Beaconsfield Road is being looked at by the council. Picture: Google Street View.

Stained bedding and cat litter among donations that cost Isabel Hospice £70,000 a year

An example of the dirty donations sent to Isabel Hospice. Picture: supplied

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Re-appeal for missing Hatfield man

Stephen Rands was last seen in Hatfield in May. Picture: Herts Police

Hertfordshire County Council begs Prime Minister for more money

Hertfordshire County Council. Picture: Supplied.

Musical Mystery Tour promises an enjoyable day’s rock ‘n’ stroll in Hertford

The Hertford Music Festival team (left to right): Martin Lumsden (The Cream Room/North Herts FM), Rob and Sammie (Quivering Lip), HMF co-chairman Kev Saunders, Brad Palmer (Passifs), HMF co-chairman Rob Guinn, John Brown (HMF/Couvre Feu), George Clark (Passifs) and Jo Asker (HMF). Picture: Steve Beeston

Take a trip to the 1930s at new Potters Bar Museum exhibition

This photo from the Potters Bar Museum archive is from Hadley in 1937 and is just one of the images displayed in the Potters Bar in the 1930s exhibition. Picture: Potters Bar Museum

Potters Bar golden oldies use exercise to prevent falls

The Sixty Plus Club doing Otago exercises. Picture: HBC.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists