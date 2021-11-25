Fire show brings joy to Hatfield care home residents

There was excitement for the residents of a Hatfield care home after they were treated to a fire show by a local performer.

Hayley Steele showed off her skills at Greenacres care home in Wellfield Close, with the performer – who works at the Proud Cabaret Club in London and is a member of the Fuel Girls – wanting to give something back to the community.

While unable to work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hayley offered to put on a show at Greenacres to lift the spirits of residents.

Sadly, these plans were halted by lockdown, so when she finally was able to visit last week, Hayley was enthusiastically received when she performed in the care home’s garden.

“Having worked in care homes in the past, I really appreciate how hard the staff have been working during the pandemic and how difficult it must have been for residents during the lockdown,” said Hayley.

“I therefore really wanted to be able to put on a show that would bring joy and happiness to the home, and I was delighted to see how much everyone enjoyed it.”

Greenacres deputy manager, Marta Plizga added: “The residents and staff were absolutely thrilled by Hayley’s fire show.

“She performed her routine in the garden of the home, with some residents joining her in the garden and others watching from the lounge windows. Everybody loved it, and they were all cheering and clapping.”

With the lockdowns leaving us all with plenty of spare time, Hollywood blockbuster The Greatest Showman became a hit with Marta and many more staff and residents at Greenacres.

Hayley’s live performance reminded Marta of the film, and the deputy manager couldn’t thank her enough for giving up her time to visit.

“The Greatest Showman was our favourite film during the lockdowns and everybody was so excited to see a live performance. We can’t thank Hayley enough for such a wonderful evening."