Have your say on whether the Welwyn High Street planters and 20mph zone should stay

Matt Powell

Published: 5:35 PM June 2, 2021   
Welwyn High Street

Welwyn High Street - Credit: Archant

Last year Hertfordshire County Council introduced a number of significant changes to Welwyn High Street to help encourage social distancing as it was identified as a location with potential risks due to narrow footways.

The changes included initially introducing an unpopular one-way system which was then removed for two-way traffic and a 20mph area.

This was achieved using planters to narrow the carriageway, which changed the environment of the road to enable the 20mph area.

HCC say these changes help it achieve goals of encouraging walking and cycling, improving air quality, reducing carbon emissions and benefiting our local environment, health and urban centres.

The council are now seeking views from communities and businesses to help advise on the future of this scheme and consider the opportunity for a permanent 20mph area.

The engagement process runs until June 20, you can share your view by visiting here.

Welwyn News

