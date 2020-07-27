Police issue wanted appeal following Welwyn Garden City robbery
PUBLISHED: 16:37 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:37 27 July 2020
A man is wanted in connection with a robbery that took place in Welwyn Garden City earlier this month – and Herts police are appealing for information.
Christopher Humphries, aged 32 and of no fixed abode, is known to frequent Welwyn Garden City.
The robbery happened on Wednesday, July 8.
Anyone who has seen Humphries, or has information on his whereabouts, should call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/53454/20.
You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.
Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.
