Man wanted in connection with Welwyn Garden City drug dealing investigation

A 28-year-old man is wanted as part of an investigation into drug dealing in Welwyn Garden City.

Yasin Mahdi, whose last known address was Park Road in Barnet, is wanted by Herts police in connection with an investigation into the supply of class A drugs in Welwyn Garden City.

He has links to the Hertfordshire, London, Dorset and Thames Valley areas, police are appealing to the public for their help in locating him.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference: 41/B2/23482/19.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.