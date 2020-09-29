New Hatfield business centre officially opened

Cllr Tony Kingsbury, Cllr Roger Trigg and Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps.

A new business centre designed to accommodate freelancers, entrepreneurs and small businesses, was officially opened by the mayor, Cllr Roger Trigg on Friday in Hatfield.

A look inside the new HatTech business centre. Picture: Jo Hailey A look inside the new HatTech business centre. Picture: Jo Hailey

HatTech was opened thanks to a £751k Local Growth Fund grant from Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), who helped transform the first floor of the building in Beaconsfield Court into a creative hub offering flexible working space.

Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Duncan Bell, executive member for resources, said: “HatTech provides a safe, flexible option for those who are unable to work from home or do not want to commute further afield, for example into central London.

“The health and wellbeing of clients is our highest priority and everything possible has been done to make HatTech Covid secure. I’m delighted that we’re able to support our entrepreneurs, freelancers and small businesses to work safely in this exceptional local facility.”

Blue Bear Security are one of HatTech’s first tenants and owner Bobby Sokhi said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to grow our business in this wonderful environment.”

A look inside the new HatTech business centre. Picture: Jo Hailey A look inside the new HatTech business centre. Picture: Jo Hailey

The COVID-19 secure co-working suite with work stations aims to offer a professional, clean, and safe alternative to the home office.

It’s target audience is start-ups and small businesses looking to make the next step.

To find out how HatTech can support your business and to book your viewing, call 01707 623623 or email enquiries@hattech.org.uk.