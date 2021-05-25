Addiction charity reopens community café as COVID restrictions ease

Published: 11:51 AM May 25, 2021

Mayor Margaret Eames-Petersen (back right), with her consort John and Resolve charity's Sandra at the reopening of SPARKS Community Café. - Credit: Joe Heeney

A charity has reopened its community café in Hatfield – which provides much-needed support for people struggling with substance misuse – following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Resolve’s SPARKS Community Café, in Queensway, opened its doors to customers on Saturday, May 22, with their ‘pay what you want’ policy allowing the town’s most vulnerable residents the chance to come in for refreshments and talk to someone about their substance misuse issues.

“As with everyone, this last year has been difficult for our café. We were closed for most of the first half of last year and only barely open since then,” said Resolve chief executive Joe Heeney.

“We have only managed to keep SPARKS alive thanks to the fantastic support of the National Lottery and some Government funding. Without this we simply would have had to closed.

“Now, as COVID restrictions are being lifted, we just need our community to come back to SPARKS. We are still ‘pay what you can’, still a not-for-profit charity cafe and still here to support our whole community.

“We sincerely hope to see all of our regulars and we hope to see some new people coming to SPARKS Community Café & Hub as well.

“It would be great to build our community on our Facebook page and see events and community groups coming to SPARKS as well. We look forward to seeing you at SPARKS, real soon.”

At their reopening on Saturday, the café welcomed a number on Welwyn Hatfield councillors, with mayor Margaret Eames-Petersen and her successor Richard Griffiths both there to give speeches, while the Lord Lieutenant Charles Cecil was also in attendance.

Founded in 2008, the Resolve charity supports people in the Welwyn Hatfield area to stop the cycle of misuse and work to make a new life, substance free, healthy and happy, and contributing to the community in which they live.

Alongside their community café, Resolve also provides help at their Welwyn Garden City and North Herts service centres, and their ReStart Homeless Project to get people off the streets.

To find out more about Resolve, visit resolve-online.org.