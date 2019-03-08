Free music kicks off World Hatfield Festival Week

The Grosvenor House Comet Racer will feature at the end of the week. Picture: Neil Jackson Archant

A free music event will kick off World Hatfield Festival Week tomorrow.

Hatfield Music Festival takes place on Birchwood Playing Fields - and, over at the Galleria, there will also be an exhibition and scavenger hunt, showcasing the art work of local pupils.

All these activities and more will be held - until next Saturday - across Hatfield in celebration of de Havilland Comet's 70th Anniversary.

Other key highlight's include the showing of films on Hatfield's history, which are making their debut.

People enjoying the music festival last year Picture: Simon Jenkins People enjoying the music festival last year Picture: Simon Jenkins

The Comet Film, Remembrance and Armistice Film and Hatfield of Yesteryear will be shown Thursday and Friday.

The finale of the week will be on Saturday, July 27, starting with a special Parkrun at Ellenbrook Fields at 9am, followed by a flying display by the Comet Racer.

