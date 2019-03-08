Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Free music kicks off World Hatfield Festival Week

PUBLISHED: 18:38 19 July 2019

The Grosvenor House Comet Racer will feature at the end of the week. Picture: Neil Jackson

The Grosvenor House Comet Racer will feature at the end of the week. Picture: Neil Jackson

Archant

A free music event will kick off World Hatfield Festival Week tomorrow.

Hatfield Music Festival takes place on Birchwood Playing Fields - and, over at the Galleria, there will also be an exhibition and scavenger hunt, showcasing the art work of local pupils.

All these activities and more will be held - until next Saturday - across Hatfield in celebration of de Havilland Comet's 70th Anniversary.

You may also want to watch:

Other key highlight's include the showing of films on Hatfield's history, which are making their debut.

People enjoying the music festival last year Picture: Simon JenkinsPeople enjoying the music festival last year Picture: Simon Jenkins

The Comet Film, Remembrance and Armistice Film and Hatfield of Yesteryear will be shown Thursday and Friday.

The finale of the week will be on Saturday, July 27, starting with a special Parkrun at Ellenbrook Fields at 9am, followed by a flying display by the Comet Racer.

The full list of events is available here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dumbbell ‘attack’ in Welwyn Garden City at the weekend

Police station in Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Teenage Kicks rock star condemns water loss in Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

The new nature trail follows the River Mimram. Contributed by HMWT.

Fire and ambulance service called to Welwyn Garden City town centre

The ambulance service were helped by firefighters to extricate two casualties in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: East of England Ambulance Service

Did you see the Hatfield clown arsonist?

CCTV of the clown mask arsonist. Picture Herts Police.

Deliveroo coming to Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield

Deliveroo says it needs local drivers and riders. Picture: Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

Most Read

Dumbbell ‘attack’ in Welwyn Garden City at the weekend

Police station in Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Teenage Kicks rock star condemns water loss in Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

The new nature trail follows the River Mimram. Contributed by HMWT.

Fire and ambulance service called to Welwyn Garden City town centre

The ambulance service were helped by firefighters to extricate two casualties in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: East of England Ambulance Service

Did you see the Hatfield clown arsonist?

CCTV of the clown mask arsonist. Picture Herts Police.

Deliveroo coming to Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield

Deliveroo says it needs local drivers and riders. Picture: Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Free music kicks off World Hatfield Festival Week

The Grosvenor House Comet Racer will feature at the end of the week. Picture: Neil Jackson

Splashlands receives planning go-ahead

The planning application for splashlands has been approved.

Dance tracks revealed for Classic Ibiza concert at Hatfield House

Classic Ibiza 2019 at Ragley Hall. The concert comes to Hatfield House on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Phil Drury.

Broken down trains causing hour long waits from London

Stevenage Train Station

Records keep tumbling for Datchworth’s Tom Rutter

Datchworth's Tom Rutter.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists